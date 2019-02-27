College to Career
Machete man apprehended at Lofts

On February 27, 2019 • By
University Lofts is an option for upperclassmen students. Photo by Lahar Samantarai | The Signal

A man was apprehended by Georgia State University Police Department officers on Wednesday morning inside of the University Lofts.

According to GSUPD Chief Joseph Spillane, the person was walking down Courtland Street when the officers responded to the call. Spillane said he may have been mentally ill.

A resident at the University Lofts said she witnessed the man being restrained by the police.

“When I walked back I saw two officers near the mailroom pinning him down. At that point he was shouting,” she said.

The resident said the man may have had a machete on him, and he was shouting, “I should’ve killed him,” while he was restrained.

“I saw one of the officers talking to a witness and while talking to him, one of the [Resident Assistants] handed the officer a large machete,” she said.

According to Spillane, the incident is no longer active.

The story is developing. Follow @gsusignal for the latest updates.

