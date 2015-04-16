Little 5 Points gains medical cannabis reform shop

Forty year advocate of marijuana reform Paul Cornwell will debut his new store called The Pot Shop located in Little 5 Points on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. The shop boldly sports a neon green, fluorescent sign reading ‘Medical Cannabis’ and is next door to Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 mini precinct.

The ‘Medical Cannabis’ sign can be interpreted as a political statement rather than advertising, because the store functions as a retail establishment and a reform office, according to Cornwell.

“Basically we have resources for cannabis reformers. We have to have income,” he said. “People aren’t very generous for marijuana reform. I’ve accomplished to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ by having a retail cannabis shop and having an office for reform in one place.”

Cornwell said the shop is the first reform office in Georgia for the Coalition for the Abolition of Marijuana Prohibition (CAMP), which is an advocacy group founded in 1978.

He said the store’s location was chosen based on the space offered and not on who is next door.

“I liked the size of the shop and I knew that it had an office and a bathroom and storage. I feel perfectly safe next to Officer LaRosa here in Little 5 Points,” he said.

Even with The Pot Shop’s political statement, its wares comply with legal boundaries, according to Cornwell.

“We sell a CBD [Cannabidiol] oil that’s THC free, and we’ll be selling lotions and salves and hemp seed, and we have raw pressed virgin hemp oil that’s used for skin and stuff,” he said. “We’ll be having everything that’s just legal. No ganga. No pipes.”

William Shirah, an employee of Lil Village Smoke Shop, said as long as The Pot Shop adheres to regulations, the store will avoid future complications.

“I mean, of course it’s a step in the right direction, but no one’s been complaining about that. Hopefully, they will stick to what they need to stick to as far as ground rules go and guidelines and city ordinances and laws and things of that nature,” he said.

Shirah also said publicity about The Pot Shop is good for Little 5 Points.

“It’s going to gain a lot of attention and bring a lot of attention into the area. As far as it affecting it in a negative way, no,” he said.

In light of Governor Nathan Deal preparing to sign House Bill 1 (HB 1) into legislation, Cornwell said he does not plan on becoming a dispensary, which is a clinic where medicines are provided, anytime soon.

“I don’t make plans that far along, and it’s a little premature because I don’t think Georgia’s going to move that fast. I’m 63 and it might take a while. I’ve already been doing it 40 years,” he said.

However, Cornwell said he will make recommendations for those seeking medical treatment.

Georgia State student Camilla Estrada said she supports advocacy of marijuana reform and believes the shop will support the cause.

“As a personal advocate of marijuana, I believe that it should be legalized because it can help our society in many ways,” she said. “They aren’t doing or selling anything illegal, so it’s definitely an eye-opener and shows that hemp/cannabis products aren’t as bad as they seem.”

Cornwell’s message to anyone who desires to advocate is simple.

“Get involved. Call their state legislatures. Register to vote. Pay attention,” he said.