Life gets stressful, reach out!

For the dark days and the times the bright side may be hard to find, The Signal would like to remind its readers there’s always someone who wants to listen and can help, whether that’s a family member, friend, or counselor. You’re not alone! If you or someone you know are struggling, there are counselors and resources available. A call can save a life.
On-campus resources:
Counseling & Testing Center
Weekly Walk-in Hours:
Monday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Citizen’s Trust Building, 75 Piedmont Ave, NE, Suite 200A
http://counselingcenter.gsu.edu/crisis-services/
404-413-1640
Georgia State Campus Police
404-413-3333
Student Victim Assistance
404-413-1965
Dean of Students After Hours
404-266-8943
Off-campus resources:
Atlanta Victim Assistance:
404-588-4740
Poison Control Center:
404-616-9000
Multi-County Crisis Helpline:
800-273-8255
Rape Crisis Center:
404-616-4861
For any type of emergency:
911