Life gets stressful, reach out!

For the dark days and the times the bright side may be hard to find, The Signal would like to remind its readers there’s always someone who wants to listen and can help, whether that’s a family member, friend, or counselor. You’re not alone! If you or someone you know are struggling, there are counselors and resources available. A call can save a life.

On-campus resources:

Counseling & Testing Center

Weekly Walk-in Hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Citizen’s Trust Building, 75 Piedmont Ave, NE, Suite 200A

http://counselingcenter.gsu.edu/crisis-services/

404-413-1640

Georgia State Campus Police

404-413-3333

Student Victim Assistance

404-413-1965

Dean of Students After Hours

404-266-8943

Off-campus resources:

Atlanta Victim Assistance:

404-588-4740

Poison Control Center:

404-616-9000

Multi-County Crisis Helpline:

800-273-8255

Rape Crisis Center:

404-616-4861

For any type of emergency:

911