Letter from the editor: Editor-in-Chief Troi Charity says goodbye with 58 issues

Dear readers,

The time has finally come. The last issue of The Signal for the academic year. The Signal will go completely online for the summer.

This issue makes 58 editions of The Signal I’ve overseen as editor-in-chief, including two summer magazines. I look at my time at this newspaper with pride. Back in 2015, I never knew that I would be able to get a second wind – with my staff from the previous year no less. I remember my nerves were on end interviewing for the position the first cycle. And then the second time. It’s been a wild ride, and I wouldn’t trade it in for the world. Kudos to my team. I’ve always said “It takes a team to look this good” and that we do.

I’ve lived majority of my Georgia State life in 250 Student Center West – formerly known as 200 University Center. Tensions ran high, there were cheers and ideas thrown across the room almost everyday and every weekend. I came from leading The Collegian at Georgia Perimeter College to The Signal and realized how different they were. I knew what it meant to be the face and to uphold the standards put in front of my from my predecessors. You never really know what it takes to be an editor-in-chief until you’re in that seat. My advice: grow a thick skin, and if you do need to cry, cry it out.

There was always a deadline and my job was to make sure The Signal always meets it every week. I quickly learned what it meant to lead The Signal 1) Uphold procedure at all times, 2) Remember, everyone is not in their own bubble. One mistake can ruin it for the rest, 3) Never forget the students at Georgia State. WIthout them, you wouldn’t be there, 4) It’s OK to make mistakes. As long as you learn from them.

Thanks to that second wind, I believe I did my best and that’s the best I can do.

To the next generation, make us proud. You have some big shoes to fill and time, with patience, will help you fill them.

And to you, reader, if media is your career choice or if it is just your curiosity, our doors are open for you with many routes to choose from. You do not need to be a journalism major to be a part of The Signal. We offer many roads that can help boost your knowledge and experience.

It is never the end when an editorial board steps down, but a beginning for those stepping up.

Good luck on finals. The Signal will see you soon.