Letter from the editor: What can we do for you?

Dear reader,

Thank you for picking up your student-run independent newspaper at Georgia State. We are The Signal, and you can expect to see us around campus every Tuesday on stands and online daily. I’ve said we would not stop growing and improving, and I meant it.

We can always assume we know what are readers want and try to set and meet goals. But I think it’s time we ask. What can The Signal, your student newspaper do more of for you?

We will continue to report and look into issues that are on and off Georgia State’s campus, Our readers at Perimeter, we want to know. Our marketing department will make better strides to make sure you know who we are and what we can do for you. How can we ensure that you pick up a Signal on any Georgia State campus every week and keep up to date with us online? How can we produce better content that speaks to you? What is your preferred method of getting information, Georgia State?

There are so many questions that you have to answer for us. We’re listening. Visit our OrgSync portal and tell us how in the discussion.

For our avid readers, if you have not seen our new website, I suggest you do. It is now mobile friendly and can be viewed easily from any device.

If media is your career choice or just your curiosity, our doors are open for you with many routes to choose from in this area. You do not need to be a journalism major to be a part of The Signal. We offer many roads that can help boost your knowledge and experience. Our application can be found online at georgiastatesignal.com and on OrgSync.

If you would like to be a guest columnist for the opinions section, submissions must be sent to signalopinions@gmail.com.

We’re growing, but we need your help to do it.

Welcome back, Georgia State.