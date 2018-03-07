Last-minute spring break locations on a budget

Spring break is so close that you can almost taste the salt water and hear the sweet sound of the ocean while daydreaming in class. But waitâ€”it is the first week of March and you realize you have not even decided what your plans are. Donâ€™t worry, The Signalâ€™s got your last-minute trip all planned out with ten locations that wonâ€™t leave your wallet empty. So, whether you are heading to these destinations for a day trip or the entire spring break, check out these inexpensive luxury locations then grab your suitcase and hit the road!

GO NORTH:

1. Blue Cove Hideaway

Address: 301 County Road 116 Riceville, TN 37303

Time from GSU: 2h 23m

Average hotel price: $93 per night

Blue Cove Hideaway is a family-owned rock quarry in the quaint town of Athens, Tennessee. This destination is ideal for adventure seekers. The rugged terrain surrounding the bright blue water is a hikerâ€™s wonderland, with cliffs and rope swings for swimmers. When visiting the quarry, make sure to swim at your own risk and pack a pair of water shoes to avoid foot injuries on the rocks. Additionally, Blue Cove Hideaway is under new management, so they require every visitor to sign a safety waiver before entering.

2. The Smoky Mountains

Address: 107 Park Headquarters Rd Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Time from GSU: 3h 29m

Average hotel price: $99 per night

While the city of Gatlinburg saw a horrendous geographic downfall in 2016, the Smoky Mountains have since replenished and once again have become a must-see tourist attraction. The Smoky Mountains themselves are the home to many Tennessee creatures and rentable cabins, while the city below is the hot spot for visitors to take photos of the stunning scenery. Whether you are hiking in the mountains or shopping in downtown Gatlinburg, you will always have something to do at this location.

GO SOUTH:

1. Panama City Beach

Address: Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Time from GSU: 5h 5min

Average hotel price: $169

Panama City Beach is the classic inexpensive destination for the non-stop spring break partier. This southern luxury location transports visitors to a tropical paradise with just a step in the sand. Take a dip in the ocean, purchase a souvenir, or drink a cooling Pina Colada at one of the beaches many bars. No matter what you do, with music blasting and drinks pouring, the party truly never stops at this location.

2. Weeki Wachee Springs

Address: Weeki Wachee Spring, Weeki Wachee, FL 34606

Time from GSU: 6h 21m

Average hotel price: $89

Weeki Wachee Springs, located the farthest away of all the locations, is one of Floridaâ€™s hidden treasures. Weeki Wachee is known locally for being a mermaid loverâ€™s trip of a lifetime. Believe it or not, the shimmering blue springs are home to several mermaids that perform daily underwater shows. However, if mystical creatures arenâ€™t your thing, kayaking and water slides are an inexpensive alternative.

GO EAST:

1. Myrtle Beach

Address: Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Time from GSU: 5h 38m

Average hotel price: $154 per night

Florida isnâ€™t the only state with salty Atlantic Ocean beaches. Myrtle Beach, located on the coast of South Carolina, wows its visitors with amusement parks, waterparks and, of course, the gorgeous seaside. Whether you are tanning on the beach or watching the sunset on the SkyWheel, Myrtle Beach is an obvious choice for spring break entertainment.

2. Historic Charleston

Address: 188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401

Time from GSU: 4h 41m

Average hotel price: $150 per night

If you prefer a trip that will educate you with itâ€™s undeniable history, historic Charleston, South Carolina, is your best bet. On site of where the Civil War began, historic Charleston is full of rich knowledge right on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. If youâ€™re taking a U.S. History class this semester, impress your professor with information you learned from this American landmark location.

GO WEST:

1. Gulf Shores

Address: Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Time from GSU: 5h 29m

Average hotel price: $176

Amusement parks, zoos, and biking, oh my! Gulf Shores, Alabama, is another beach with more than just an ocean to visit. Gulf Shores impresses and keeps visitors busy with creepy doll Escape Rooms and the gigantic Waterville USA. However, keep in mind this location is a little farther away, so I would recommend planning to stay for the majority of your spring break.

2. Cathedral Caverns

Address: 637 Cave Rd, Woodville, AL 35776

Time from GSU: 3h

Average hotel price: $59

Bring out your inner Indiana Jones at the Cathedral Caverns in Woodville, Alabama. Surprisingly, this exotic location is the cheapest of them all to visit, with an unforgettable experience. These caves are straight out of an action movie, and will have you and your Instagram followers in awe.

STAY IN GEORGIA:

1. Savannah, Georgia

Address: Savannah, GA 31302

Time from GSU: 3h 43m

Average hotel price: $102 a night

Historic Savannah is the place for ghost hunters and architecture enthusiasts alike. As the Spanish moss flows chillingly in the breeze, the Victorian-style shops and bars below fill with tourists. Savannah may only be a few hours away, but the city will transport you to another dimension in history. Visitors have claimed being haunted by unwanted visitors in their hotel rooms, while others hope for a spook on the year-round ghost tours. If you visit Savannah, make sure to pack a camera to capture the superbly crafted architecture (and maybe an orb!) while strolling through the eerie- yet stunning city.

2. Helen

Address: Helen, GA 30545

Time from GSU: 1h 38m

Average hotel price: $146 a night

Located right off the Chattahoochee River in the Blue Ridge Mountains lies the village of Helen, Georgia. At first glance, Helen may seem like your typical small town, but in reality, the attractions in Helen are endless. This location is ideal for filling up a week-long itinerary with several different activities. From tubing down the river to mountain biking or ziplining, Helen is the picture-perfect getaway for your entire family or even a few friends.

