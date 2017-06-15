LaPorscha Wells, Alysiah Whittaker named Student-Athletes of the week

On May 30, Georgia State announced LaPorscha Wells and Alysiah Whittaker as Georgia State Student-Athletes of the week.

Wells stamped her name in Georgia State’s record books by becoming the first thrower in school history to qualify for the NCAA Track and Field Championship on May 25.

Wells placed third in the hammer throw (63.98m).

In the shot put event, Whittaker came in sixth place with a throw of 16.74m. With Whittaker finishing in the top-12 in the event, not only will she be advancing to Eugene, but she also became the second thrower in Georgia State history to make it to the NCAA Finals, following Wells.

Wells is a senior from Augusta, Ga., and is majoring in biology. Wells has proved to be a pivotal piece to the Panthers women’s track and field team. She is a 2017 Indoor Track and Field All-American in the weight throw, Six-time Sun Belt Conference champion and 10-time All-Sun Belt honoree.

Whittaker is also a senior, majoring in exercise science. Much like Wells, Whittaker has found a way to produce at a high level for the Panthers. In 2014, Whittaker qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries and set a school record in the outdoor shot put with a throw of 15.70m (51-6 1/4) in winning the Troy Invitational.

She also set a school indoor record in the shot put with a heave of 14.03m (46-0 1/2) in finishing fifth at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in Birmingham that year.

The duo will travel to Eugene, Ore. to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships June 7-10 on ESPN.