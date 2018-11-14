How to pull off a successful Friendsgiving

IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH
Friendsgivings may be especially salient for the current generation of college students because Generation Z reportedly spends the least amount of time with their families out of the current four (millennials, Gen Xers and baby boomers).
“I also think they are important because not everyone has a home dynamic where they feel comfortable or happy spending the holidays with their family,” Carissa Lavin, a first-year law student at Georgia State, said.
While some may argue that no relationships can genuinely replace family kinships, studies suggest that robust friendships are more important for individuals’ physical and mental well-being than strong family ties, particularly as people age.
This dynamic may exist because people have more agency in choosing their friends than with family members. Friendships are developed overtime whereas familial relationships are, at times, forged out of a sense of obligation.
There are a myriad of health benefits to be reaped from bonding with loved ones, including living longer; the longevity difference between people with hardy social ties and those without is comparable to that of those who do smoke cigarettes and those who don’t.
Being physically close to loved ones mitigates stressful situations and may even prevent illness. It’s been widely established that support from loved ones, including both friends and family, can be critical in impeding the course of depression and severe anxiety in persons, highlighting the vital role that durable relationships hold in people’s lives.
“As the semester ramps up, it can get really challenging for friend groups to find a regular time where everyone is available to get together. I think it’s nice to have a designated event where everyone gets together and dedicates some time to reflecting on the people and things they are thankful for,” Lavin said.