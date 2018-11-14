How to pull off a successful Friendsgiving

PLANNING

There’s nothing radical about taking the time and energy to feast and be merry with one’s friends.

“We started to plan Friendsgivings for the week before Thanksgiving break when everyone is looking forward to going home to good food and family. So we wanted to have that same good food with all of our friends that we care about so much,” Catherine Rakowiecki, a fourth-year film major who’s hosted Friendsgiving since her freshman year, told The Signal.

Logistically, Friendsgiving tends to be straightforward (perhaps moreso than traditional Thanksgivings).

“I just called my friends and told them I thought we should all get together before everyone left for the holidays and share a meal. I made up a menu and everyone picked something to bring. Some of us who can’t cook just bought the silverware and plates or trash bags,” Alicia Edwards, a Georgia State alumna, said.

Similarly, potluck-style dinners foster a sense of community and family by allowing each individual to contribute to and participate in an impressive dinner.

“It’s all pot-luck style. Everyone brings their favorite side dish, and we p rovide the wine. I usually put up a couple small decorations. The main one being a small cardboard tree that we all hang leaves off of that say what we are thankful for,” Rakowiecki said.

Some people, like Rakowiecki, simply hold Friendsgiving in someone’s dorm, apartment or house. Still, for those who have the money and time, it may be worth making a trip out of it and renting an Airbnb or hotel to make it feel more extravagant than any other regular dinner.