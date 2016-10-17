Homecoming Game Predictions

D’Mitri: Georgia State 34, UT-Martin 21
The Georgia State Panthers finally secured their first win of the season 41-21 over Texas State on Oct. 8. The offense looked fluid and starting quarterback Conner Manning had a career day. Superstar wide receiver Robert Davis has continued his high-level of play, and the defense continues to dominate opposing offenses.However, the Panthers allowed 31 points in their defeat to Troy university on Saturday. That could lead to be a little discouraging going into the homecoming game. Nonetheless, the Panthers will indeed beat their homecoming opponent, UT- Martin. If you closely analyze every game Georgia State has played this year (besides the match they played against Air Force), you will notice that the Panthers are ball-hawks defensively. Through six games the Panthers have managed to record seven interceptions. Opponents find it somewhat tough to score on this team, I expect the defense to continue to level-up. Georgia State wins 34-21.
Woody: Georgia State 35, UT Martin 17
This is a game that Georgia State cannot afford to sleepwalk through and let this game get away from them. If the Panthers want to return to a bowl game they need to adding W’s after returning home from Troy and a 1-5 start for 2016. The defense should have a big day against the Skyhawks and Conner Manning and his crew should be able to move against a defense that has allowed an average of 247 yards in the air and about 140 on the ground to mostly FCS opponents. It should be a good day to be a Georgia State Panther with a 35-17 win for homecoming.
Christian: Georgia State: 45 UT Martin: 17
The Panthers finally got off of the schnide with a win against Texas State. It was an offensive explosion for the Panthers, and they will have the same type of effort against UT-Martin. The Skyhawks are giving up an average of 342 yards per game. The SKyhawks are also 0-3 against FBS opponents this season, and while they have played the 3 FBS opponents on their schedule tough,it won’t be enough to beat the Panthers. The Panthers are finally starting to hit their stride offensively, and they are fighting for a bowl game berth as well.
Rashad: Georgia State: 37 UT Martin: 30
Looking at Georgia State’s schedule, this game might have appeared to be a difficult one to predict for most fans. The two teams have never played each other, they come from two different conferences and even two different divisions. However, now on game week, it’s clear that the Skyhawks struggle with FBS competition. UT Martin’s offensive strengths cannot be denied, having 23 points as the season’s lowest score since losing at Cincinnati week one. On the same token, keep an eye out on these Panthers, who look to be slowly following the similar unorthodox footsteps that the 2015 team took to get to a bowl game.
Devone- Georgia State 21 UT Martin 35
The Panthers are going against a high powered offense that is averaging 41 points per game. UT Martin is not only known for their high scoring, but what makes them so successful is how balanced they are. They are averaging 142 rushing yards a game and 255 passing yards a game. The Panthers defense only gives up about 170 passing yards a game, but they fail to stop the run giving up an average of 262 rushing yards a game. With the Panthers offense only averaging 19 points per game, they won’t be able to keep up with UT Martin’s high scoring offense.
Tobi- 27 Georgia State UT Martin 24
Homecoming is an exciting time of year, and I believe the Homecoming game will follow suit. This will be a nail biter, one of the most exciting games of the season. UT Martin is the favorite and they’re going to show why; They will be up for most of the game, but Georgia State will complete the comeback late in the fourth quarter. One big play towards the end of regulation will seal the comeback and I am predicting it to be on the defensive side. Georgia State will reign king on Homecoming night.