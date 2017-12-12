Holiday Hits Countdown

Looking for the perfect holiday albums to keep the mood lifted at the family get-togethers this year? Here are five unforgettable holiday classics to keep all the cousins jealous of your aux skills.

5 The Christmas Song – Nat “King” Cole

Sit by the fireplace and be serenaded by Cole’s elegant, evergreen holiday hits from this Christmas playlist must-have. His renditions of the quintessential yuletide tunes will keep your whole family in the spirit this season.

– 4. Christmas Michael Bublé

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the charming, wholesome sounds of Michael Bublé in the background at every retail store on your gift shopping list.

3 Christmas Album – Jackson 5

There may be 12 days of Christmas, but it only took five brothers to create this warm, timeless holiday album.

. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio

Relive your childhood (even though you still watch it every year) with the soundtrack to the animated icon that is Charlie Brown.

1. Merry Christmas – Mariah Carey

You can’t have a holiday music countdown without the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. The album that gave us the most downloaded holiday song of all time, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” is also chock full of other classics that will have you straining to hit high notes until New Year’s Day.

