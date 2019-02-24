- He was SGA’s speaker pro temp, then moved to fill a vacancy for speaker of the senate. He ran for EVP and lost, then became a senator due to a vacancy in 2018.
- Jones was an SGA member last semester but was ousted from his position after acquiring too many points.
- He has worked with Panther Ambassadors, the 1913 society and the Pi Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity as the director of fundraising.
- Jones was born in Brooklyn, New York, but has spent most of his life in Georgia. He hopes to one day be an immigration lawyer to help people acquire their citizenship. He believes in leading by example.