Hart, Middleton signed to NFL team after going undrafted

Two former Georgia State Panthers have reached undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams after the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Penny Hart, who announced to forego his senior year before the final game of the 2018 season, has reached a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hart finished his career as fourth-leading receiver in Sun Belt Conference history.

During his three seasons, Hart led the Panthers with 202 receptions for 2,950 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Hart led the Panthers last season in receptions and yards with 49 and for 669, respectively.

One of Hartâ€™s most memorable plays was his game-winning touchdown catch against Georgia Southern back in 2017. He helped lead to the Panthers to their first bowl victory in school history, a 27-17 win in the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl.

Former Panther linebacker Chase Middleton also reached a deal with the Houston Texans after going undrafted.

Middleton finished third this past season in tackles for Georgia State with 70 while leading the team in pass breakups with four.

Middleton stood out with a season-high 12 tackles when the Panthers faced the N.C. State Wolfpack.