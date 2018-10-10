The community behind the newest hair color craze

The past four years have seen a rise in popularity of bold and bright hair colors. This new form of self expression and counterculture deviates from the norm of dress codes and corporate America’s demanded “natural colors,” in turn leaving us with both bleach burns and detention slips. Today, this trend has climbed its way into the mainstream and while some attitudes have changed, the acceptance hasn’t been universal.

“Nicki Minaj did colored hair before Kim Kardashian, but when she did it, it was seen as hood, ghetto … Once white celebrities do it, it becomes a trend,” Victoria Hibbert, a student sitting in the plaza browsing Instagram, said while pushing her bright green-toned locks behind her shoulder.

Hibbert is no stranger to hair color. She has been rocking brightly dyed hair since high school. She said she notices more people today experimenting with their hair color than there was when she first started.

She thinks because of Instagram influencers such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner adopting bold hair, Hibberts said, “Now it’s a trend.”