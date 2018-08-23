Georgia States Cinefest has some great movies lined up.

Cinefest is Georgia State’s very own student-run movie theater. This semester, the theater has some great movies, some of which did great in the box office.

Structured like other traditional theaters, Cinefest sells an assortment of snacks ranging from popcorn, candy and cold beverages at the concession stands and doesn’t allow any outside snacks.

Admission for Atlanta campus students is free with a valid PantherCard, and admission for faculty, staff and Perimeter students is priced at $3. General admission is an affordable $5, perfect for any non-Georgia State friends on a budget-friendly date night.

And now … Ladies and gentlemen, please turn off all cell phones and enjoy the show.

AUGUST:

“Avengers: Infinity War” Aug. 22-24, 1 p.m., 3:40 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

“Tag” Aug. 29-31, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER:

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” Sept. 5-7, 1 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Sept. 12-14, 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

“The Incredibles 2” Sept. 19-21, 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” Sept. 26-28, 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

OCTOBER:

“The First Purge” Oct. 3-5, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Sorry To Bother You” Oct. 10-12, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Ant Man and the Wasp” Oct. 17-19, 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” Oct. 24-26, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Breaking In” Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

“Christopher Robin” Nov. 7-9, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“BlacKkKlansman” Nov. 14-16, 1 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.

During the week of Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 21-23, there will be no movie showings.

“Crazy Rich Asians” Nov. 28-30, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All movie times and show titles are subject to change at any time.

Cinefest is located in Student Center West, Suite 262.