Georgia State women’s soccer team schedule released

On Tuesday morning, Georgia State women’s soccer team head coach, Ed Joyce, announced its 2017 team schedule. The two presumably highlighted matches on the schedule come against Kennesaw State and Mercer.

The schedule also holds five Sun Belt games that will be held at Panthersville Stadium, home of the Panthers.

In announcing the schedule, Joyce also shared her thoughts with Georgia State Sports communication of how her players will respond to their non-conference schedule.

“We are very excited for the 2017 season,” Joyce said. “We feel that our non-conference schedule will prepare our young team well for Sun Belt play.”

The Panthers will begin the season with exhibition matches against the Charlotte 49ers on Aug. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. and against Presbyterian College on Aug. 12 at Panthersville Stadium.

Once the exhibition games are complete, the Panthers will begin regular season play on the road against UAB on Aug. 18. The Panthers will then head home to play back-to-back matches against Kennesaw State and SE Louisiana on Aug. 20 and Aug. 25.

Georgia State will look to defend their home field against Kennesaw State, as the result of last year’s matchup between the two teams ended in a tie.

On Aug. 27, the Panthers will have to prepare themselves for a grueling road trip — the longest stretch of away matches this season. The first game is against Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Ala. at 2 pm.

The team will then head to Clarksville, Tenn. to face Austin Peay on Sep. 1. Two days later (Sep. 3), the Panthers will battle Tennessee Tech. The last road game is against Mercer on Sep. 8.

In what will be the first match-up between the two teams, Georgia State will wrap-up non-conference play against the Chattanooga Mocs on Sep. 10.

In their first conference game, the Panthers will host Texas State on Sep. 15 and then Appalachian State on Sep. 17. To close out the month of September, Georgia State will play on the road to play UL Monroe on Sep. 22 and South Alabama on Sep. 24.

On Oct. 1, the Panthers will host the Ragin’ Cajuns before going back on the road for three games. During that road trip, the Panthers will face Coastal Carolina on Oct. 5 and Troy on Oct. 12. The last game of the three-game road trip comes against in-state rival Georgia Southern on Oct .15.

Fortunately for the Panthers, the last two games of the regular season are at home against Arkansas State on Oct. 20 and Little Rock for senior day on Oct. 22.

The Sun Belt Championship will be held in Foley, Ala., at the Foley Sports Complex from Nov 1-5.

See the schedule here.

