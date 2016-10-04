FOLLOW US » gsusignal gsusignal gsusignal

Georgia State students gather in Unity Plaza: Homecoming Royal Court candidates announced

By: Inga Masic | Arts and Living Editor
Posted: October 4, 2016
Georgia State's Spotlight announced Homecoming Royal Court candidates.

Georgia State’s Spotlight Programs Board announced Homecoming Royal Court candidates in Unity Plaza on Oct. 4. Photo by Dayne Francis | The Signal

 

Earlier today, a large crowd of Georgia State students gathered in Unity Plaza for the announcement of the 2016 Homecoming Royal Court candidates. The announcement was followed with a step performances and students dancing. Homecoming events kick-off Oct. 17, 2016.

The Candidates

Mr. GSU:

   -Eugene Butler

   -Myles Bostic

   -Price Davidson

Ms. GSU

    -Nia Ballard

    -Joy Nwoke

    -Faith Willis

Mr. Blue & White

    -Yann Mondon

    -Arinzechukwu Akomos

    -Tony Betton Jr.

Ms. Blue & White

    – Xinran Liu

    – Sierra Reece

    – Francesca Deckert

Mr. Perimeter

    -Terry Fye

    -Jordan Thompson

Ms. Perimeter

     -Chelse Brown

     -Jasmine Hutchinson

Tags: , , , , ,

