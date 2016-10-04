Georgia State students gather in Unity Plaza: Homecoming Royal Court candidates announced

Earlier today, a large crowd of Georgia State students gathered in Unity Plaza for the announcement of the 2016 Homecoming Royal Court candidates. The announcement was followed with a step performances and students dancing. Homecoming events kick-off Oct. 17, 2016.
The Candidates
Mr. GSU:
-Eugene Butler
-Myles Bostic
-Price Davidson
Ms. GSU
-Nia Ballard
-Joy Nwoke
-Faith Willis
Mr. Blue & White
-Yann Mondon
-Arinzechukwu Akomos
-Tony Betton Jr.
Ms. Blue & White
– Xinran Liu
– Sierra Reece
– Francesca Deckert
Mr. Perimeter
-Terry Fye
-Jordan Thompson
Ms. Perimeter
-Chelse Brown
-Jasmine Hutchinson