Georgia State students gather in Unity Plaza: Homecoming Royal Court candidates announced

Earlier today, a large crowd of Georgia State students gathered in Unity Plaza for the announcement of the 2016 Homecoming Royal Court candidates. The announcement was followed with a step performances and students dancing. Homecoming events kick-off Oct. 17, 2016.

The Candidates

Mr. GSU:

-Eugene Butler

-Myles Bostic

-Price Davidson

Ms. GSU

-Nia Ballard

-Joy Nwoke

-Faith Willis

Mr. Blue & White

-Yann Mondon

-Arinzechukwu Akomos

-Tony Betton Jr.

Ms. Blue & White

– Xinran Liu

– Sierra Reece

– Francesca Deckert

Mr. Perimeter

-Terry Fye

-Jordan Thompson

Ms. Perimeter

-Chelse Brown

-Jasmine Hutchinson