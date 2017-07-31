Georgia State police officer shot off duty

An off-duty Georgia State police officer, was shot twice on Sunday night while walking on Donnelly Ave.

According to the WSB-TV the two suspects, one on a bike and one on foot, tried to rob the police officer and her friend. When the women refused to hand over their belongs, the suspects resorted to violence and the officer was shot twice.

The investigation is still under way, after the suspects left a bicycle at the scene and the officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. She has been declared stable.

Check in for more updates on the story.

