Georgia State athletics agree to apparel deal with Under Armour

Georgia State has a new apparel sponsor. After five years with Nike, the athletic program announced a new deal with Under Armour. The new apparel deal will begin on July 1, 2017.

Under Armour will provide training gear for all 16 varsity sports, as well as for coaches and the athletics department staff.

“It is an exciting time for our department and the same could be said about Under Armour as both of us continue to grow,” Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said according to a press release. “We look forward to building a great relationship with one of the premier brands in all of athletics.”

Georgia State joins Notre Dame, Maryland, Wisconsin, UCLA, Auburn and South Carolina as NCAA programs that have partnered with the athletic apparel brand.

The Georgia State University Bookstore will have a limited amount of Under Armour gear available for fans at the homecoming football game against UT Martin on Oct. 22. The apparel is also available online.