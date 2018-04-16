Last week, Furquan Stafford received an email from Georgia State’s Office of Civic Engagement informing him he was the chosen recipient set to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award, given to university students with volunteer service accomplishments.

The only problem? Stafford isn’t enrolled in Georgia State, and hasn’t taken a class since 1997.

The award

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is given to students who complete more than 100 hours of community service during a calendar year.

According to Byron Jones, Student Affairs advisor for the Office of Civic Engagement, the department is investigating Stafford’s claims, following a Signal investigation that found Stafford may not have been a student during that time, and may have not completed the amount of volunteer hours he claimed.

Jones said the individual’s application claims are currently “being verified,” and as a result, he will not receive an award in today’s ceremony.

The department is investigating two claims: whether Stafford completed the given amount of hours he claimed, and whether he was a Georgia State student during the year of 2017.