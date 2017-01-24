Freshman center Shaq Miller-McCray gets accustomed to college life

Shaquanda Miller-McCray committed to Georgia State last year after averaging nine and eight blocks a game as a junior and senior at Crestwood High School in Sumter, South Carolina. The Class of 2016 No. 43 nationally ranked center had career highs against Elon on Dec. 22 with seven points and six rebounds in the first half. Miller-McCray gave The Signal insight on the average day for a freshman student-athlete on campus.

7:00 a.m: Wake up

7:45 a.m: Toast for breakfast

8:00 a.m.: Practice/Weights/Ankle Mobility with Nate

12:00-1:15 p.m.: Class begins

1:30-2:45 p.m.: Second Class

3:00 p.m.: Trying to eat lunch at the Cafe. Currently trying to end the habit of eating french fries for lunch. Vegetables like Zucchini, Onions and Squash are other favorites to go along with chicken.

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Third Class

4:30 p.m.: out of class, heads to gym with roommate and freshman guard Jada Lewis for shootaround.

7:30 p.m.: Gets back to the Lofts, starts homework. Dinner, which has admittedly been cereal the last couple of days. Mashed potatoes are always a favorite, maybe with green beans.

8:30 p.m.: Relaxes in room, might call home to mom (On Tuesday’s she goes to Bible study at this time)

9:30 p.m.: Gets back to the room after Bible study

11:00 p.m.: Bedtime