HOT TOPICS

Freshman center Shaq Miller-McCray gets accustomed to college life

January 24, 2017 Rashad Milligan

Photo by Dayne Francis | The Signal

Shaquanda Miller-McCray committed to Georgia State last year after averaging nine and eight blocks a game as a junior and senior at Crestwood High School in Sumter, South Carolina. The Class of 2016 No. 43 nationally ranked center had career highs against Elon on Dec. 22 with seven points and six rebounds in the first half. Miller-McCray gave The Signal insight on the average day for a freshman student-athlete on campus.

7:00 a.m: Wake up

7:45 a.m: Toast for breakfast

8:00 a.m.: Practice/Weights/Ankle Mobility with Nate

12:00-1:15 p.m.: Class begins

1:30-2:45 p.m.: Second Class

3:00 p.m.: Trying to eat lunch at the Cafe. Currently trying to end the habit of eating french fries for lunch. Vegetables like Zucchini, Onions and Squash are other favorites to go along with chicken.

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Third Class

4:30 p.m.: out of class, heads to gym with roommate and freshman guard Jada Lewis for shootaround.

7:30 p.m.: Gets back to the Lofts, starts homework. Dinner, which has admittedly been cereal the last couple of days. Mashed potatoes are always a favorite, maybe with green beans.

8:30 p.m.: Relaxes in room, might call home to mom (On Tuesday’s she goes to Bible study at this time)

9:30 p.m.: Gets back to the room after Bible study

11:00 p.m.: Bedtime

About Rashad Milligan 60 Articles
Rashad Milligan wrote for The Spectator as a sports writer in Sportscenter's Titletown USA of Valdosta, Georgia. At Georgia State, Milligan has volunteered as a reporter and analyst for Primetime Sportz in affliation with GSTV. Milligan has also been featured on NBA.com and describes himself as an "hopeless Atlanta sports fan romantic." Milligan enjoys music and cheering as a member of the Atlanta Hawks sixth man after he joined in 2012. You can follow Milligan on Twitter at @jeff3006.
Twitter Google+

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes