Four suspects at dorm caught and detained

Outside of Georgia State’s University Commons dorm around 9:16 a.m., four suspects were arrested by the Georgia State University Police Department (GSUPD).

GSUPD’s chief Joseph Spillane said they were chasing after “four suspicious males” and that “they ran from us and we detained all of them.”

Spillane verified that there was not a shooting on campus.

According to witnesses, one of the suspects’ face was covered in blood and another was in possession of a gun when they were apprehended. At the scene, one of the suspects was already in a GSUPD patrol car.

Another suspect was on the ground in handcuffs, surrounded by GSUPD personnel and other first responders.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.