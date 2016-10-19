FOLLOW US » gsusignal gsusignal gsusignal

First semester since consolidation has caused problems on the university’s advising website

By: |
Posted: October 19, 2016
The Signal The Signal The Signal
advisement

The Advisement of Georgia State sits at 25 Park Place

Georgia State students are still roaming around campus without an advisor to meet, two weeks before spring registration opens.

Freshman student advisor Neia Omer, said every student has an advisor even if it isn’t properly updated on the university’s website.

“We are working to update the site due to consolidation issues, however, students can call the advisement center to find out who their assigned advisor is and, also the advisor should be listed on the students’ PAWS account,” says Omer.

At Georgia State, each freshman is required to undergo a mandatory advisement with an academic advisor prior to the end of their freshman year according to Georgia State Academic Advisement .

Georgia State sophomore, Lonna Edmond, said that her previous advisor sent a mass e-mail two weeks before the start of fall semester stating that she would not be the advisor for them going forward.

“I never received an e-mail from a new advisor and I have not been informed of having a new advisor,” said Edmond.

The advisement office has a self-service guide on its website that allows students to self-serve themselves using icon links such as; finding their advisor, transition advisement, University Advisement Center and others.

Assistant Director Michael Charlton for the Freshman Office of the University Advisement Center said since Georgia State has consolidated with Perimeter College something could go wrong with technology and with  the merging of the systems because a lot of  Perimeter College students are enrolled and the data from Perimeter College is showing up twice.

“There are 15 freshman advisors who are advising an average of about 300 students each. If students are not able to get in contact with their advisor they should come in and if their advisor is not available, there should always be an advisor of the day on duty because our motto is we never turn students away and I will see them myself if I have to,” said Charlton.

Related posts:

  1. Support for WRAS 88.5 shown at commencement ceremony
  2. Kell Hall is still set to become a greenway
  3. Georgia State leases out two dorms and prepares to open a new one
  4. Drug Tolerance promotes non-addiction

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 1991-2014. Georgia State Signal, All Rights Reserved.
Contact Us
Site designed and developed by Woo! Web Design and Development
Staff Log In