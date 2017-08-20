Experience the solar eclipse on campus

I’m sure when you registered for classes the fact that the almighty solar eclipse was happening on Monday, August 21 (the same day classes rear their ugly heads again) was really the last thing on your mind. Now, as the day has arrived, you are probably wondering if your professors are going to scold you for not being there the first day of classes.

If you’re anything like me and hate missing classes—even if it’s just syllabus day and a crazy eclipse that hasn’t occurred in almost a century is taking place—and plan on being on campus then no worries, Georgia State has provided you with ways to watch the eclipse!

Now, Atlanta is not in the path of totality which means it isn’t going to get dark as night here. But you can still enjoy the partial totality! The event is taking place from noon until 4 p.m., the peak of it being at 2:36 p.m.

There are going to be two on campus locations for students to sneak away too and watch the daytime skies semi-darken around them.

25 Park Place Library Plaza in front of Langdale

Both locations will provide several telescopes outside for students to share amongst each other along with other telescopes called Sunspotters, which allow several people to view at the same time. Inside 25 Park Place students and faculty can watch a live feed from Rabun County in conference room 223. Georgia State astronomers will also be there to answer any questions your curious brains may have!

Besides the on-campus location, Woodruff Park (across from 25 Park Place) is hosting an Eclipse Watching Party from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Get there fast and early if you plan on going because THE FIRST 200 PEOPLE GET FREE SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES!

