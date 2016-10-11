Editorial: Haiti didn’t receive the attention it should have after the hurricane

Here’s to everyone who said there’s no problems with today’s media, and the United States’ ever-growing care bubble.

Over the weekend, Hurricane Matthew rolled through the Caribbean, later hitting the southeast coast of the country, running homes to the ground and leaving entire towns with no power. We got continuous live coverage of the natural disaster as it climbed from Florida, to Georgia, to the Carolinas. And if you looked real closely, at the little letters sliding through the bottom of the screen, you might have gotten a snippet of Haiti’s current situation.

Close to 900 dead. Over 350,000 injured, in need of aid, according to BBC. Thousands of homes are nothing but debris, and cholera has been an eminent threat the island’s water supplies. Crops have been destroyed, according to The Wall Street Journal, over 60,000 were displaced from their homes.

CNN International Correspondent Shasta Darlington said aid is taking longer to reach the hardest-hit regions because the roads have been damaged and no one can get through. People are refugees in their own country, living in run-down schools because their homes have been wiped out, collecting rain water, and getting attacked by bandits at night. Yet the only sneak peak we get into all this seems almost typical. Short stories summarizing the going-on’s.

And sure, maybe that’s how news would have dealt with the situation if it took place anywhere else in the world. Except, not really.

If there was a disaster of such magnitude in Paris, Berlin, or London, this wouldn’t be something you’d have to ask your friends whether they knew about it or not. Everyone would be busy changing their profile picture filter.

But Facebook, where’s our Pray for Haiti filter option?

The filter-lovers around the world have been asking Facebook why there hasn’t been a Pray for Haiti filter, just like there was one when there were 137 terrorism victims in Paris, and one when there were 50 dead in an Orlando club shooting. Unless Facebook is working on a priority system we’re not aware of, there definitely seems something wrong here.

Why are we consistently turning the blind eye to disasters happening in countries we can’t relate to, just because the media is guiding us to do so? Are “We are the World” videos really all we can do to raise awareness about these countries?