Editorial: Don’t be a slacktivist- voting fosters change

Our generation is filled with slacktivists. Many peers are quick to tweet about #BlackLivesMatter, some may even go as far as marching in the streets voicing their concerns about the state of our country and the injustice that’s taking place on our streets every day.

The Signal has covered those protests, along with many others, in support of LGBT rights, concerns of police brutality, discussions on the war against terrorism, etc. Social media has been on fire in the past couple of months criticizing political candidates, hashtagging weekly scandals (read: Secretary Hillary Clinton’s e-mails and Donald Trump’s comments).

But here’s the thing: none of these actions can change society. Voting can.

Next time you’re ignoring your city’s running mayor, know they’ll be making decisions like the Turner Field sale (and neglecting to set specifications for whom the university can and can’t displace). You can raise up signs the size of Centennial Hall and create long hashtags. But unless you get to the polls, you won’t be influencing much but police officers’ overtime.

And yes, even when it’s on a wider spectrum, your vote does count. So Bernie Sanders isn’t on the ballot. There’s another four candidates that are and who will be making your country’s decisions. So it’s in your best interest to pay close attention, and take advantage of your voice.

Don’t cancel out local elections too. Yes, presidential elections matter but so does those in your state and district. Those elected to represent you make decisions that can impact you on a much more personal level.

During election season, the saying “if you didn’t vote, don’t complain” comes up. And it’s true. How can we criticize what’s happening in politics if we didn’t exercise our right to vote for a chance to make a difference?

As for “my vote doesn’t count” people, it’s best to realize your vote is what makes those percentages add up – you know, those percentages that decide who will run the nation for the next four years. For some, the right to vote came after many battles.

Don’t take your vote for granted, and don’t ignore it either.

If you didn’t make it to the polls this year, make sure it’s the last election you miss out on. If your friends didn’t make it, educate them and teach them why it’s important to vote.