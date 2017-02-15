Editorial: Atlanta offers resources to help the LGBT community

Discrimination happens. In Georgia alone, “nearly 300,000 LGBT adults and 58,200 LGBT youth are negatively impacted by discrimination and stigma,” according to a Williams Institute study. You can read the story on page 4. We can’t lie to ourselves and say it isn’t happening.

The problem with LGBT discrimination is not a matter of gay rights or transgender rights, but it is a matter of basic human rights and common decency.

Is our country really going backwards instead of forwards? Why are we protesting for the same thing over and over again? How many voices must speak before they reach the ears of those who can help make a change?

That being said, there is always another community ready to reach out and help. There isn’t only one option. It goes along with the saying, “When one door closes, another opens.”

Depending on what you’re looking for, whether it be a job, internship or a new place to hang out or a mentor. It’s good to be connected and know your rights, know who is who and what is where. This list can not only be used for navigating the city for a good time, but also for LGBT youth looking for work environments where they’d feel more comfortable or accepted.

13 Roses Tattoo Parlor

The 2011 Readers Pick for Best Tattoo Parlor is also home to the readers’ favorite tattoo artist, Tim McGrath. Shoot pool while you wait for your tat. 524 Flat Shoals Ave. 404-880-0713. www.13rosestattoo.com.

Boy Next Door

Gay-oriented shop has club wear and casual wear for boys, er, men. 1447 Piedmont Ave. 404-873-2664. www.boynextdoor.biz.

Brushstrokes

Sort of a gay superstore, Brushstrokes has calendars, rainbow flags, DVDs, lubricants, gag gifts and more. 1510 Piedmont Ave., Suite J. 404-876-6567. www.brushstrokesatlanta.com.

Charis Books and More

Atlanta’s own long-running lesbian/feminist/mystic bookstore also stocks CDs, gifts and jewelry, and hosts frequent in-store events. 1189 Euclid Ave. 404-524-0304. www.charisbooksandmore.com.

Church, aka Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

Sacrilegious folk artist and longtime bartender Grant Henry has an eccentric watering hole that counts Lady Gaga as a fan. 466 Edgewood Ave. 404-522-8275.

Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand

Delia’s locally sourced poultry is always a winner for meat aficionados. Vegetarians check out the “cluck off!” option. 489 Moreland Ave. 404-474-9651. www.thesausagestand.com.

Drew Lewis

It’s not exactly budget shopping, but a few purchases can form the basis of your ideal wardrobe. Dog-friendly to boot! 935 Peachtree St. 404-881-5359. www.drewlewis-atl.com.

Garden View Massage

Atlanta’s most award-winning massage house just happens to be gay-owned. Coupons are available for first-time customers online. 215 Church St., Suite 108. 404-377-2909. www.gardenviewmassage.com.

The Saint Charles Inn

Formerly the Gaslight Inn, a CL Best of Atlanta winner, this historic bed and breakfast makes for a comfortably intimate and far more interesting evening than any other hotel. 1001 Saint Charles Ave. 404-875-1001. www.thesaintcharlesinn.com.

Gravity Fitness

With a reputation for its primarily gay clientele, Gravity is the ideal place to go man-spotting while doing something productive at the same time. 2201 Faulkner Road. 404-486-0506. www.gravityatl.com.

Kai Lin Art Gallery

Contemporary gallery hosts quality exhibitions every eight weeks. Focuses on emerging local artists who work with photography, sculpture and hand-crafted art, among other mediums. 3096 Roswell Road. 404-408-4248. www.kailinart.com.

Las Margaritas

This Latin fusion joint up in Piedmont Heights is a party spot first, and eatery second. Order the pitcher of twisters. 1842 Cheshire Bridge Road. 404-873-4464. www.lasmargaritasmidtown.com.

Bill Lowe Gallery

Exhibited artwork ranges the gamut from the “psycho-spiritual to the psycho-sexual,” and is also a favorite event venue for ATL gay publication Fenuxe. 1555 Peachtree St., Suite 100. 404-352-8114. www.lowegallery.com.

Metro Fresh

Former TV actor Mitchell Anderson’s small soup-and-sandwich-centric restaurant is a popular lunchtime draw for those who like to eat healthy. It also has an outpost at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. 931 Monroe Drive, Suite A106. 404-724-0151. www.metrofreshatl.com.

No Mas Mexican Hacienda and Cantina

Owners Watt Bilinski and Steve MacNeil have been serving up consistently high-quality Tex-Mex for five years. Their active role in the gay rights scene is icing on the cake. 180 Walker St. 404-574-5678. www.nomascantina.com.

Noni’s

Homey Italian food, a raucous party scene, vintage photos, blond wood and great fun. Sound fun? It is. 357 Edgewood Ave. 404-343-1808. www.nonisdeli.com.

Outwrite Bookstore and Coffeehouse

The epicenter of Atlanta’s LGBT scene is one of the city’s best indie bookstores. 991 Piedmont Ave. 404-607-0082. www.outwritebooks.com.

Poster Hut

Gift shop known for its wide selection of sexually provocative novelties (think penis-shaped cake pans), in addition to tamer items like watches and lava lamps. Other novelties include “Over the Hill” toilet targets, crossword toilet paper and the “Little Swimmers” boobs water toy. Side room boasts fetish and bondage gear for the newlyweds. 2175 Cheshire Bridge Road. 404-633-7491. www.myspace.com/posterhut.

Radial Café

Going out to breakfast should be relaxing, and this is one of the few places left in Atlanta where jockeying for a table isn’t a professional sport. Don’t miss the hearty buckwheat pancakes and the giant breakfast burrito topped with spicy salsa, black beans and a drizzle of sour cream. 1530 DeKalb Ave. 404-659-6594. www.radial.us.

Ria’s Bluebird Café

Wildly popular breakfast spot (that serves lunch, too), offering perfectly potent coffee, fluffy biscuits, and both creative dishes and traditional staples. Lots of vegetarian options, too. 421 Memorial Drive. 404-521-3737. www.riasbluebird.com.

Sauced

Southern comfort with a twist, DJs in the later hours and a fun roster of creative and classic cocktails. 753 Edgewood Ave. 404-688-6554. www.saucedatlanta.com.

Stonehurst Place

This high-end bed-and-breakfast is located in the heart of the gayborhood, and features centuries-old Victorian mansion jacked up with flat-screen TVs, iPod docking stations and free Wi-Fi. 923 Piedmont Ave. 404-881-0722. www.stonehurstplace.com.

Urban Body Fitness

Come for a one-week free trial, stay for the energy spin and group fitness classes. Coffee and towels are free! 500 Amsterdam Ave. 404-885-1499. www.urbanbodyfitness.com.

Urban Cannibals Bodega and Bites

A rotating menu of sandwiches, soups, salads and takeout dinners from popular local chef Calavino Donati. Local, farm-fresh groceries, too. 477 Flat Shoals Ave. 404-230-9865.

Woof’s

Atlanta’s first, well, only gay sports bar. 2425 Piedmont Road. 404-869-9422. www.woofsatlanta.com.