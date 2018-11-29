Dunwoody’s library hours have changed. Here’s why.

After push from students, Georgia State’s Dunwoody campus expanded library hours just in time for finals week. Student Government Association Dunwoody Executive Vice President Atush Dhakal spearheaded the effort after hearing students’ concerns about the library’s limited schedule.

“I immediately prioritized this issue and began discussing and planning with my advisers, executive members and senators about possible solutions,” Dhakal said.

SGA worked with library personnel, including Perimeter Library Services department head Tamika Barnes, over several weeks to expand the library’s closing time from 10 p.m. to midnight.

“The library administration agreed, with the flexibility of the current staff to extend the hours during the days that have historically been the busiest leading up to finals week,” Barnes said. “I am excited that we were able to work collaboratively with SGA and Campus Police to bring forth a service that was student driven.”

While the expanded hours are only for the week beginning Nov. 26, SGA “will be using this as a pilot program to evaluate the possibility of extending the hours throughout the semester,” Dhakal said.

One student said she was worried the later hours may pose more of a safety risk to students.

“I think the new hours will be great for part-time students, but I am concerned with safety during those late hours,” Dunwoody student Mariella Ramos said.

In response to these concerns, SGA has worked jointly with the Office of Public Safety to ensure officers are in the library during the extended hours.

The new hours are as follows:

Nov. 26: 7:45 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Nov. 27: 7:45 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Nov. 28: 7:45 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Nov. 29: 7:45 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Dec. 3: 7:45 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.