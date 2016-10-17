Crime Blotter Oct. 17

Oct. 10

Block a stalk

GSUPD is investigating a non-Georgia State offender for aggressively stalking, threatening and harassing a Georgia State staff member at the Atlanta campus. The offender has violated their court order to stay away from the complainant.

Oct. 11

SunTrust heist

A Georgia State faculty member was the victim of a SunTrust building theft at Atlanta campus. The offenders theft is under $1,500. GSUPD is still investigating the incident.

Thieves strike twice

In Sparks Hall on the Atlanta campus, a Georgia State staff member reported a theft of under $1,500. The case is active under investigation.

Oct. 13

Thieves strike thrice

A Georgia State faculty member filed a complaint for a stolen bicycle valued at $500 or less. The incident took place at 25 Park Place and is under active investigation.

Lost, found and arrested

A Georgia State student was arrested on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of police. The arrest took place between 12:30 to 1:35 a.m. at Shell Station on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Keep your hands to yourself

A Georgia State student reported another Georgia State student for sexual battery. The incident took place at Classroom South on the Atlanta campus and is being investigated.