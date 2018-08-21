Crime Blotter 8/21

August 13

A modern day heist.

A Georgia State staff member reported a theft with a value of $1500 or less at the Sports Arena.

Who needs a key anyways?

A Georgia State staff member reported an attempted forcible entry at the Panthersville Athletic Complex on the Decatur campus.

August 14

Not just another walk in the park…

A Georgia State staff complainant reported an incident involving a terroristic threat at Woodruff Park at 4:30 p.m.

August 16

Boundaries…who needs em anyways?

A non-Georgia State complainant reported a suspicious person at 8:52 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center and a trespass warning was issued to the person.

Keep your friends close and your wallet closer.

A Georgia State student reported a theft of lost/mislaid property at the Student Recreation Center that exceeded $500.

Day Drinking. Itâ€™s a lifestyle.

Two people not affiliated with Georgia State were arrested at Woodruff Park at 12:06 p.m. for possession of marijuana and drinking in public.