Connect with the students of the largest university in Atlanta
Contact Us!
Email: Signaladvertisingco@gmail.com
Phone: 404-413-1618
Email: Signaladvertisingco@gmail.com
Phone: 404-413-1618
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Hello and Happy New Year,
The Multicultural Center would like to know how much a full page ad in black and white will cost. How much a half page in black and white will cost. The office would like for the ad to run the last week of January 2017. One time only. There will only one office paying for it. What dimension does the artwork need to be like 11 by 17 for a full page, perhaps. This ad will feature a major event for Black History Month. Thanks.
Hello Tonya,
Happy New Year! Please email signaladvertisingco@gmail.com.
Thank you,