Column: Are students more likely to vote for Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election?

Despite Donald Trump’s experience as a businessman, many Americans may think that he has a better chance at rebuilding our economy, which may be true. However, he has not proven to have more logical ideas when it comes to immigration laws, in particular, as an American Presidential candidate. Having little to no experience as a politician definitely makes me question whether he knows what he is talking about and if he is able to run a country.
Forbes states that Georgia State University has a diverse enrollment by race/ethnicity and a larger female population. With Hillary Clinton running for as a political candidate, it gives her a chance at making history and becoming the first woman President of the United States.
In an article in The Atlantic, most millennials care about issues that affect them directly, which may include education, economy and jobs, guns, taxes and maybe even abortion. These hot button topics have been the end all be all of the presidential election as American citizens have watched and weighed in on the issues themselves.
According to On the Issues, both Presidential candidates have expressed their stances on the issues throughout many debates and rallies.
Education
Clinton: wants to ensure that every child has access to a world-class education, including access to high quality preschool. Also by having better and fairer tests for elementary and secondary school students and support teachers by giving them the resources that they need.
Trump: stands with a similar stance with education and believes that every child in America deserves a great education and opportunity to achieve their dreams. He also wants to make it easier for families to afford college so that students aren’t buried in debt.
Mikayla: There is nothing wrong here with Trump’s stance on education but Hillary has more to offer and has not been specific as to which families and students that he will accommodate.
Economy and Jobs
Clinton: believes that we need to raise pay and create paying jobs and build an economy that works for everyone. Clinton said she will cut taxes for the middle class, raise the minimum wage and ensure the wealthiest pay their fair share.
Trump: wants to reform the tax code and trade policies to make it easier to hire, invest, build, grow, produce, and manufacture in America. Stop China from stealing our jobs, renegotiate NAFTA, cut unneeded regulations and make America the best place in the world to do business.
Mikayla: Trump is wanting to stop trade with certain countries, which could really be a bad thing for America, seeing as though a lot of our products and money come from other Countries through trade and globalism. He also said he wants to keep wealth in America, which reminds me of the saying, “The rich is getting richer, and the poor, is getting poorer.”
Guns
Clinton: will take on the gun lobby and fight for common sense reforms to keep guns away from terrorists, domestic abusers, and other violent criminals—including comprehensive background checks and closing loopholes that allow guns to fall into the wrong hands.
Trump: supports the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Trump wants to get serious about prosecuting violent criminals and get gang members and drug dealers off the street to make our cities and communities safer. Empower law-abiding gun owners to defend themselves. Expand mental health programs keep the violent mentally ill off of our streets.
Mikayla: Clinton makes a good point about adopting common sense reforms by adopting background checks and taking necessary precautions when it comes to gun laws. Trump, on the other hand, supports the Second Amendment, but also assumes that gang members and drug dealers are the people that are the groups that use guns.
Taxes
Clinton: believes that the wealthiest pay too little in taxes while the middle class needs more relief. I’m going to fix that. I’ll close corporate tax loopholes and make sure millionaires and billionaires can’t pay lower rates than middle-class families. And I’ll give tax relief to working families who are struggling with costs from college to health care.
Trump: wants to cut business rate to 15 percent. Reduce individual rates to three brackets of 12, 25, and 33 percent, with a 0 percent rate for many. Add above-the-line deduction for childcare costs, including for stay-at-home parents.
Mikayla: It seems as though Clinton wants to close the wealth gap and has all American citizens in mind.
Abortion
Clinton: will oppose efforts to roll back women’s access to reproductive health care, including Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood. As president, I’ll stand up for Planned Parenthood and women’s access to critical health services, including safe, legal abortion.
Trump: believes the primary responsibility of the federal government is to protect the rights of its citizens, and that life is the most fundamental right. The federal government should not diminish this right by denying its’ protection. I am opposed to abortion except for rape, incest and life of the mother. I oppose the use of government funds to pay for abortions.
Mikayla: I believe in women’s rights, and that a woman has the right to do whatever she pleases to her body in order to think about the life of her own and her unborn child.
