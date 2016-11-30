Clayton nominated for Good Works Team

Georgia State forward/center Willie Clayton has been nominated for the 2017 Allstate Good Works Team. In its fifth year of honoring men’s college basketball athletes, Allstate and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) acknowledge players for their efforts in the community.

Clayton participated with Samaritan’s Feet in Dominican Republic with the rest of the Panthers to distribute shoes and wash feet of the citizens that were less fortunate. He also worked with Habitat for Humanity and served the homeless citizens of Charlotte and Atlanta.

In this year’s all-time 181 nominees, ten players will be named to the Good Works Team- with five players coming from Division I and five players coming from Division II.

In football, Panthers tight end Keith Rucker, Jr. was nominated for the same award in the past two seasons.