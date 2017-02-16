Classroom South expansion construction underway

Classroom South is currently being expanded. The addition to the current building is being built at the intersection of Decatur Street and Central Avenue.

The addition will include a “monumental entrance”, multiple labs and a lecture rooms, according to Georgia State’s online report on the project.

“This addition is the second and final phase of an expansion to the [Georgia State] Classroom South Building, one of three primary classroom-dedicated facilities on the campus,” a report by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (BOR) stated. “The Phase I addition to this building was completed in 2013 and was planned, designed and constructed to accommodate this second phase of work.”

The new 35,000 square foot addition will connect the original building with the first addition, which is 25,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate up to 700 students, according to New South Construction, the construction firm working on the addition.

Construction on the addition is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed by February 2018, according to the Georgia State report. During the construction period, the first floor entrance to the original Classroom South building at the corner or Decatur Street and Central Avenue have been closed.

The BOR report stated that the preliminary budget for the project was $13,270,000, but an October 2016 report by Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) stated that the project entails a total investment of about $17,000,000.