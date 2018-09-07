Chandon Sullivan joins NFL Panthers contingent on the Eagles practice squad

Three Panthers made NFL training camps this summer: Chandon Sullivan, B.J Clay and MacKendy Cheridor, but just one made a roster.

CHANDON SULLIVAN – PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

With three tackles, one pass deflection and an interception in the preseason, Sullivan secured himself a spot on the team’s practice squad roster. Sullivan was signed by the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles as an undrafted free agent and spent the summer competing with them.

Sullivan learned a lot from the experience and will be able to continue improving as the year goes on.

“I get out here everyday and it’s competition. It’s not like college, everybody out here is good so it keeps me on my toes,” Sullivan told reporters. “Challenging older guys and vets like Nelson [Agholor], you know, it gives me confidence to keep pushing and continue to get better at what I do.”

Despite not performing his best at the combine, Sullivan bounced back and made an impression on the coaching staff this summer in Philadelphia. The rookie battled a hamstring injury during the combine and recorded a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.

He performed well in other areas, especially the high jump, with his 40 ½ inch leap being the highest among cornerbacks. This was enough to move head coach Doug Pederson and former Georgia State football head coach, Trent Miles. Miles coached the defensive backs for two seasons at Georgia State and now works with the Eagles as an offensive assistant.

B.J CLAY – LOS ANGELES

Clay’s solid performance at Georgia State’s pro day helped him get picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent, but he didn’t make the 53-man team or practice roster. Clay recorded an impressive 4.35 in the 40-yard dash during pro day but the Chargers were already flooded at the cornerback position with eight other defensive backs competing for the same spot.

MACKENDY CHERIDOR – ATLANTA FALCONS

Cheridor joined 36 other players who were waived by the Falcons last Saturday. Atlanta decided to go with a 52-man roster, likely saving space for a future pickup, and they didn’t sign him to the practice squad.

At the age of five, Cheridor arrived in Atlanta from Haiti with his mother and older brother. He grew up in Gwinnett County before committing to Georgia State in 2013. He was a four year starter for the defense and currently holds the school records for career sacks (10.5) and forced fumbles (6).

Cheridor worked out with the Falcons this summer as an undrafted free agent.