What Classrooms of the Future Will Look Like

What the future holds for learning environments

If you’ve been in any classroom setting in any capacity over the last 20 years, you’ve probably witnessed the rapid evolution of classroom technology. From green chalkboards to overhead projectors, smart boards to the proliferation laptops and tablets, the way in which technology is utilized in learning environments has changed rapidly. But, if all of these wild technological innovations have happened in the relatively short time span of 20 years, what incredible breakthroughs will the next 20 years bring us?

Right now, educational technology is at somewhat of an inflection point. Contemporary technologies, such as the laptop and tablet, have reached maturity. They’re now considered utilitarian and common place instead of cutting edge and high-tech. Instead of looking at new ways of innovating and re-inventing these existing product categories, large amounts of research and development are being funneled into new or emerging technologies such as augmented and virtual reality.

THE PUSH FOR TECHNOLOGY IN THE CLASSROOM
Damon Lynch, an IT specialist at Georgia State believed this coming technological shift could completely disrupt the way we interact with computers. He said, “I see AR as probably the next computing interface, replacing the traditional GUI (graphical user interface).”
Georgia State Professor of Practice, Candace Lee Alger describes the university’s push into augmented and virtual reality as existing primarily in conversation with previous applications of the technology.

“I would describe what we are doing as “leveraging” emerging technologies as opposed to ‘developing’ them. For example, we are utilizing HMD (head mounted display) devices like HTC Vive, Oculus , as well as, Hololens, and Magic Leap goggles to experience VR, AR and MR,” she said.

She goes on to describe their plan of action for adopting this technology and using it in a meaningful way. “As we experience various content that has already been created, we can use that as reference to help us understand how to develop our own content,” She said.

The philosophical premise of augmented and virtual reality is to liberate computing from behind the confines of metal and glass and bing it into our own physical reality. Where augmented reality overlays computing onto the real world, virtual reality creates its own, welcoming users to explore its new digital frontiers.

It’s easy to underestimate the impact such technologies could potentially have on learning, but the sheer amount of money, time and research being spent on developing them seems to suggest they’ll have revolutionary implications.

Even Apple, the biggest tech company in the world believes the future of computing lies in breaking down the physical barrier between the physical and digital world as it continues to develop augmented reality on its iOS devices. Describing his enthusiasm for the new computing paradigm, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said, “we believe augmented reality is going to change the way we use technology forever.”

But Apple isn’t the only company trying to capitalize on the power of augmented and virtual reality. Here at Georgia State, there are many initiatives taking place to get augmented and virtual reality into the hands of students. One such initiative is being undertaken by the Instructional Innovation and Technology office.

Did I see you at the show last weekend?

But mainly thanks to Post Malone’s Bud Light-filled Solo Cup

Writer: Sam Puckett

FANS

Music festivals bring all kinds of people with disposable income and the weekend off together. They come alone, with a close friend or a whole squad. They come from miles away or blocks apart.

Alicia Luncheon and Kwame Ofori came together for their first Music Midtown. The pair are both long-time Atlanta residents and frequently visit Atlanta events.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta my entire life and I’ve always wanted to go to music festivals,” Luncheon said. “I went to one music fest last weekend. I go to all the festivals they have in Atlanta like the Jazz Fest, the Dogwood Festival. I always hit up things like that.”

Marcie Cody and Brady Dixon came to Music Midtown from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), or “Chat” in the native slang of students at UTC, some of whom they actually managed to find milling around the enormous crowd after the Rainbow Kitten Surprise set. So far from home to find a friend so close. After coming all that way, what did they think of the show?

“Abso-F******-Amazing!” Cody said.

They have a festival crew they go with, about five to seven friends depending on who’s down. Their festival adventures have helped them build trust and friendship.

“The way people come together when one song is playing that everyone knows, I love that,” Cody said.

“It’s like family,” Dixon adds.

Many people find a peace in the large crowds they don’t get elsewhere. That’s what keeps festival fans like Cody and Dixon coming back.

“A bunch of people who have no idea where they’re going come together and do the same thing for a while,” Dixon said.

Next to Dixon, Cody joins in saying, “And maybe they figure it out for a little bit.”

Photo by Vanessa Johnson | The Signal

ARTISTS

Show production ranged from the self-admitted lo-fi of Yuno to Janelle Monae’s parade of set, costumes and dancers. Most high budget acts featuring leading male voices (Post Malone, 30 Seconds to Mars, Gucci Mane) relied on light shows and image projections for spectacle.

Post Malone made use of live video, edited to affect a visual sense of the hazy inebriation. Blurred and distorted, the “White Iverson” artist towered onscreen, mustache adorned with Bud Light.

Janelle Monae made much heavier use of costumes, toys and ensemble. When performing her song “Pynk”, she donned the infamous pussy-pants. She was joined by a talented pride of dancers and musicians, who she graciously ceded solo shine to. At one point, she invited fans onstage to dance with her, who she affectionately called “dirty computers” after her most recent album.

Not afraid to share the stage either, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto welcomed a whole crowd up onstage with him for his final song. A fitting sharing of space, as earlier in the act he had dived into the photo pit to be carried by fans and media during a solo.

Photo by Vanessa Johnson | The Signal
Photo by Vanessa Johnson | The Signal

It was during a performance of his song “Rockstar” that Post Malone really let loose. His destructive antics began with the flinging of his beer into the crowd and only escalated as the performance continued. The song climaxed with the clichéd smashing of his guitar.

Andre Quiroz was the man greeted by Post Malone’s beer. His friends suggested he sell the Solo Cup online, but he was eager to hold onto the Bud Light backwash trophy.

