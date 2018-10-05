THE PUSH FOR TECHNOLOGY IN THE CLASSROOM

Damon Lynch, an IT specialist at Georgia State believed this coming technological shift could completely disrupt the way we interact with computers. He said, “I see AR as probably the next computing interface, replacing the traditional GUI (graphical user interface).”

Georgia State Professor of Practice, Candace Lee Alger describes the university’s push into augmented and virtual reality as existing primarily in conversation with previous applications of the technology.

“I would describe what we are doing as “leveraging” emerging technologies as opposed to ‘developing’ them. For example, we are utilizing HMD (head mounted display) devices like HTC Vive, Oculus , as well as, Hololens, and Magic Leap goggles to experience VR, AR and MR,” she said.

She goes on to describe their plan of action for adopting this technology and using it in a meaningful way. “As we experience various content that has already been created, we can use that as reference to help us understand how to develop our own content,” She said.

The philosophical premise of augmented and virtual reality is to liberate computing from behind the confines of metal and glass and bing it into our own physical reality. Where augmented reality overlays computing onto the real world, virtual reality creates its own, welcoming users to explore its new digital frontiers.

It’s easy to underestimate the impact such technologies could potentially have on learning, but the sheer amount of money, time and research being spent on developing them seems to suggest they’ll have revolutionary implications.

Even Apple, the biggest tech company in the world believes the future of computing lies in breaking down the physical barrier between the physical and digital world as it continues to develop augmented reality on its iOS devices. Describing his enthusiasm for the new computing paradigm, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said, “we believe augmented reality is going to change the way we use technology forever.”

But Apple isn’t the only company trying to capitalize on the power of augmented and virtual reality. Here at Georgia State, there are many initiatives taking place to get augmented and virtual reality into the hands of students. One such initiative is being undertaken by the Instructional Innovation and Technology office.