Student-published photography, history and impact

“It was a great way to meet people,” Castell said. “You’d ask them about anything, their majors, how they liked Georgia State. They loved to be in the newspaper.”

Castell joined The Signal because photography made him feel special. At a time when students “just came in, went to class and left,” there was a secret pleasure in staying informed. On a campus that was constantly moving, Castell loved to capture small moments of action. Whether it was a crew of painters or a wistful stranger through Library Plaza, it excited him to share his vision, humble as it seemed.

“It was a way to practice my hobby,” Castell said. “You were one of hundreds with a camera. Not like now, where everyone has one.”

The Signal encouraged Castell to develop social and professional skills he would take with him. Sharing a goal with a team has a way of driving the best work out of some people. Castell saw his editors stressing to publish and it encouraged him to have his work in on time.

“It helped in time management, meeting deadlines,” Castell said.

But it wasn’t all hard work for Castell, as the job came with perks.

“I got out of class early to get some shots a couple of times,” Castell said.