Beyond the tennis court with French freshman Quentin Coulaud

How did you get to Georgia State from France?

Coulaud: I was looking to go to college, and I got a message from [Georgia State Men’s Tennis Head Coach] Brett [Ross], he was basically introducing the university. I talked to many schools, and with Brett, I think we “connected” pretty well. I just felt it better and that’s how I chose.

Was there any specific reason why you enrolled in the spring semester, as opposed to the fall?

Coulaud: I chose to go to college last summer. I wanted to wait a year and come for the next fall, but I got a really good opportunity to come here in January. I took it. And the fact that the match schedule contained a lot of matches was an important factor for me.

How does it feel to contribute to a ranked team as a freshman?

Coulaud: I‘m really excited. I mean, the level is really good, and we have a lot of matches coming up, it’s going to be amazing, I feel it, I like the team.

What has been your favorite moment of the young season so far?

Coulaud: It was two weeks ago, when we won the tournament and beat Florida State in the final. It was the first one of the season, first trip with the team, first matches played for me, it was really fun.

How have you and Felipe Jaworski connected on the court so far this season?

Coulaud: Brett tried to make me play with Felipe during the first practices. We understood very well right away. He’s also one of my roommates. I think we can play really well together.

Who has given you the best advice since coming to Georgia State and what was it?

Coulaud: The only advice I’ve got is to eat mexican food, it was obviously a terrible idea, thank you boys ! Seriously, I don’t know, everyone from the team is helping me, when I need advice I just ask them and they try to help me as much as possible.

What is your favorite part about France?

Coulaud: Haha, I really love my country. I like Paris. But I love Nice, everything is so nice there. The weather, the people. I think this is the most beautiful region of France. Our cookery is amazing.

Favorite meal?

Coulaud: I’m in love with Tagliatelle carbonara.

Hobbies outside of tennis? How long has that been your hobby?

Coulaud: I love playing and watching soccer. It’s been a long time. But I try to learn the rules of american football because I really don’t understand them.