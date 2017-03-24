Baseball and softball teams were busy over the spring break

by Christian Critteden and D’Mitri Chin

Panthers struggle going 1-3 over Spring Break

The Georgia State baseball team split its games this week going 1-3. Their game against Savannah State was canceled. Their first game was against the No.12 ranked Cowboys of Oklahoma State. The scored four runs, scattered on six hits over nine innings. Centerfielder Ryan Blanton and first baseman Jarret Hood had two hits each.

The Panthers opened up Sun Belt Conference tournament with a three game set against the UT Arlington. UT-Arlington won the first game 10-7. Blanton, the leadoff hitter for the Panthers had two hits, and four RBIs on the day. Left fielder Jaylen Woullard added two hits to go along three RBIs. The Panthers scored all seven of their runs in two innings.Blanton and Woullard bother homered in the game.

The Panthers snapped their mini two game losing skid in game two of the series. Freshman Pitcher Hunter Gaddis took a no-hit bid into the 8th inning, before it was ended by a UT-Arlington home run. Gaddis went 7.2 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run.

The Panthers dropped the final game of the weekend series, 7-1. They were only able to manage four hits in the game.

The Panthers will look to get back on the winning track on Mar. 21st against Furman at the GSU Baseball Complex.

All work, no play for the Panthers’ softball team

The Georgia State Panthers’ softball team began Sun Belt conference play March 11, and they seemed to handle their business, as they currently have a 4-2 record in the conference.

The Panthers weren’t able to enjoy their spring break on a beach, but they enjoyed a winning record over the break, and it all began with a doubleheader sweep against South Alabama. In the first matchup between the two clubs, the starting pitcher for the Panthers, freshman Peyton Worsham, had a great day on the mound. Worsham had a no-hitter through 6.2 innings and struck out five batters. Offensively, Kensey Caldwell had a sac fly in the first inning and homered in the fourth inning. The final score was 2-0.

During the second game versus the Jaguars, the Panthers had an even better outing. Remington Hasty hit a grand slam that set the tone for the Panthers offensively. Caldwell followed up with two RBI doubles, and the Panthers cruised to an 11-0 victory.

Game 3 versus the Jaguars had a little more excitement, but the Panthers still managed to secure a 4-3 win.

After completing a sweep of the Jaguars, the Panthers faced the Troy Trojans at home on Saturday.

Troy won the first matchup between the two teams 4-3. Ivie Drake had a RBI double, and Megan Litumbe had a RBI of her own. In the end, Troy scored three runs in the fourth inning to seal the deal.

The Panthers bounced back in the second game of the series, though. Georgia State got off to a hot start with a home run by Drake to give her team a 1-0 lead. After a couple of runs made by the Trojans, Caldwell blasted a three-run shot to expand the lead in the fourth inning. It was a back-and-forth match throughout, but the Panthers would hang on and win the game 6-5.

Unfortunately, the Panthers would end the spring break on a sour note. They lost the series against Troy with a 9-7 defeat on Sunday.

The Panthers will look to turn things around against Kennesaw State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Heck Softball Complex.