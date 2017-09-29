Atlanta’s must-go-to fall events of 2017

We’re not sure if fall is even happening in 2017—or ever again for that matter (we see you, global warming)—but that won’t stop Atlanta’s annual fall festivals and events from popping up around our neighborhoods. Each aims to highlight Atlanta’s best —from food to art to community, there are good times waiting for everyone.

Here are some of the most anticipated happenings this fall:

A3C Festival

More than 200 performing artists from around the globe will be at The A3C Festival for a mashup of old and new school hip-hop. Featuring artists like Nas, A-Trak, Ghostface Killah, DJ Drama & Don Cannon, Kodie Shane and more. Food trucks will also be in attendance for guests inside the venue.

$70 | Sat.-Sun. Oct. 7-8

Georgia Freight Depot Park, 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade

The Southeast’s biggest celebration of love gathers thousands of LGBTQ supporters into the streets for Atlanta’s Pride weekend. On Saturday, The Annual Trans March kickstarts the festivities at 1:45 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park followed by The Annual Dyke March at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Pride Parade will begin at the Civic Center MARTA Station. The parade will fill Midtown’s streets and the procession will eventually circle back to 10th Street to the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where that party officially ends and the festival begins.

Free | Sat.-Sun. Oct. 7-8

Piedmont Park, 10th Street & Charles Allen Drive N.E.

Fall Festival on Ponce

The Fall Festival on Ponce is a two-day, outdoor local arts and crafts event that supports the historic Olmstead Park’s restoration. A celebration of community and tradition is the focus of this family fun weekend. Fall-oriented games and activities will be held for children, and an artist market will be available for everyone to enjoy.

Free | Sat. Oct. 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sun. Oct. 15: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Olmstead Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon N.E.

ELEVATE

The ELEVATE public art festival will host local, national and international artists and speakers who have uniquely captured a vision for their viewers and downtown Atlanta. Seven new murals in South Downtown will be created for ELEVATE by artists Ernesto Torres, Lydia

Futral, Muhammad Yungai, Jo Di Bona, Gyun Hur, Corey Barksdale and BlackCatTips. Multiple events will be featured throughout the week to celebrate ATLiens artistic visions.

Free | Sat.-Sat. Oct. 14-21

Multiple Locations.

Along with art workshops and panels taking place each day at the Watershed Auditorium (72 Marietta Street), here are the highlighted events taking place across Downtown Atlanta:

Sat. Oct. 14:

LEFT OUT art installation opening from 4:30-8 p.m. at Gallery 72, 72 Marietta Street.

A tribute to American soldiers through art, video filmed by soldiers from the battlefield, testimonials, interviews, poetry, and photos.

The Rose Smith Exhibition of 30 photographs by Rose Smith will be seen on kiosks —including two kiosks in Broad Street Plaza.



Fri. Oct. 20:

TGIF Performance Showcase from 7-10 p.m. in Woodruff Park, 84 Walton Street N.W.

An evening of music, dance and spoken word.

Sat. Oct. 21:

ELEVATE Block Party from 6-11 p.m. in Woodruff Park, 84 Walton Street N.W.

Groove to Afro-Latin, R&B and Techno by members of WERC CREW, Morph and Choloteca.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival

Atlanta’s most eclectic neighborhood invites all the creeps, freaks and normies back to the small dwellings of Little 5 Points for the best Halloween festival in the city. The festival will have live music stages, an artist market and local food vendors. The floats get more detailed and wild with each year, so expect a mad rush of people to the streets for the parade at 4 – 6 p.m.

Free | Sat. Oct. 21: Noon – 11 p.m.

Little Five Points, Euclid Avenue N.E.

Taste of Atlanta

Foodies unite for this glorious three-day food festival featuring the culinary talents of 80+ Atlanta restaurants. Taste savory creations from local and national celebrity chefs, including the makers of our favorite foods and brews like Woody’s Cheesesteaks, DBA Barbecue and so much more. Learn tips and tricks in the kitchen at any of the four live cooking demonstrations, while routing through the palates and tastes of Atlanta’s best flavors. Live music, performances, kids’ activities and more await.

$25-85 | Fri. Oct. 20: Noon- 6 p.m. & Sat. Oct. 21: Noon – 5 p.m.

Historic Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas Street N.E.

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

Just as the air begins to chill, the annual Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival comes back to us. More than 70 local chefs and restaurants will compete against one another in the quest for a chili cook-off win. Guests will be able to sample the chefs’ creations with their designated spoons purchased at the event. The spoon lines may be long, and you may be hungry, but there will be ample opportunities to gorge as long as you’re there early. All proceeds benefit Cabbagetown parks, green spaces and the community center.

$5 | Sat., Nov. 4. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cabbagetown Park, 650 Gaskill Street S.E.



Chastain Park Arts Festival

The 9th annual Chastain Park Festival highlights fine arts and crafts from approximately 185 artists. Artists and artisans will be traveling from across the country to showcase their works and all proceeds will benefit charity. The event will feature a children’s area, gourmet food trucks and local acoustic musicians amongst the scenery of Chastain Park.

Free | Sat. Nov. 4: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. & Sun. Nov. 5: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Chastain Park, 4001 Powers Ferry Road

Atlanta Fall Wine Festival

As the seasons’ change, so do the winds of wining and dining. Wine connoisseurs will lead tastings and teach the flavors of the season to guests as everyone searches for the standards of fall. This event is 21+.

$35-60 | Sat. Nov. 11: 1-5 p.m.

Historic Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas Street N.E.

