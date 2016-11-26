Atlanta Track Club gets interactive at the Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon and 5K

With Thanksgiving just a few days ago, many Georgia families were preparing for the cornucopia feast that indicated the festive season’s onset.

In the midst of finalizing dinner menus and refining autumnal decorations, some celebrants were also brainstorming fun group activities. One activity was the Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon and 5k. It was family-friendly, in addition to being coordinated by one of the state’s notable non-profits, Atlanta Track Club.

The 53-year-old organization has an impressive membership and volunteer operation, thus creating a sound support system for its work relating to well-being – which includes training programs, social activities, community outreach and events such as the annual half marathon. This year’s run was expected to assemble a remarkable crowd upwards of ten thousand.

Equally outstanding, the club will have hosted over 30 events in a year and seen an estimated total of 130,000 finishers by the end of 2016, according to Atlanta Track Club. Significantly contributing to these milestones is the Thanksgiving footrace. Its success is accompanied by a few decades, making it one of the most prolonged fixtures put on by the group.

“It is one of the largest turkey trots in the country, but it is also the largest half-marathon run on Thanksgiving Day in the country,” Rich Kenah, the executive director said. “It’ll attract more than 12,000 people in a half marathon, a 5k and a mile and 50-meter dash for kids.”

Keeping with themes of celebration and fitness, approximately 30 percent (or 4,000) of the projected massive turnout completed the last leg of the Triple Peach Series.

“This is the last event to the series that starts with the AJC Peachtree Road Race, and then continues with the [PNC] Atlanta Ten Miler [and 5k], and now with this Thanksgiving day half marathon,” Kenah said. “In addition to their special medal and special shirts, they’ll receive a Thanksgiving Day pie from Atlanta Track Club.”

Participants met Thursday at historic Turner Field starting at 5:30 a.m., and had until 11:20 a.m. to partake in all offered activities. During this period, spectators and athletes could donate to a clothing drive to fulfill Atlanta Mission’s goal of amassing one ton of garments for the city’s homeless.

Bringing Families and Communities Together

Atlanta Track Club and its humanitarianism is not only a catalyst for encouraging fitness, but also a champion for strengthening kinship.

“The events are right in line with our vision of impacting health and wellness, and we believe that if you provide a running or walking solution to not just individuals, but families, the families are more apt to exercise together,” Kenah said.

Although the marathon’s start and finish lines have shifted over time, the organization’s mission appears fully intact, according to Kenah.

“Thanksgiving Day being a holiday that builds around family, this event is designed to bring families out to participate together and to give thanks for being healthy.”

This event surely worked up appetites big enough for turkey day dinner. For more information about this marathon and Atlanta Track Club, visit them online at http://www.atlantatrackclub.org/

Event Outline

13.1 Miles – The half marathon (for ages 14 and older) began at 7:30 a.m., started/finished on Capitol Ave. and participants had three hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

5K – A 3.1 miles run (for ages eight and older) began at 8 a.m. with an hour and 15 minutes to finish. Course started on Georgia Ave. and ended on Capitol Ave.

One Mile – Event for children (ages seven and older).

50 Meter Dash – Another children’s event (ages six and up).