Atlanta paints their peace: A pro-love mural jam

This past weekend Atlanta citizens joined together to stand up against the hate that has been bubbling up in the country. The peaceful protest took place in the Krog Street Tunnel on Aug. 18 against the acts of violence in Charlottesville, VA., and acts of violence of this nature in general.

#Paintforpeace: A Pro-love Mural Jam was organized by All City Murals and executed by anyone and everyone who had something to say and wanted to be heard. The Facebook event page read, “Let’s send a message that hate will not be tolerated in our city! Come join us to paint messages of unity and positivity!”

Donations of paint, spray paint and paint brushes were graciously accepted from fellow painters or those who couldn’t join but wanted to support the cause.

All City Murals Facebook page read, “When we started this paint jam for peace we had no idea we’d get such a huge (and beautiful) response from you, Atl.” The collaboration of people who gathered to paint, simply view or document the event was indeed beautiful.

The love and support of one another in the face of hate was prominent last Friday night, and the outcome of those who participated in offering their artwork and their words was overwhelmingly incredible.

