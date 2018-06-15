Arrest made in murder of Georgia State student at Gwinnett mall

An arrest has been made following the murder of Georgia State student Silling Man that occured last December.

Police arrested Emmett Davis, 21, for aggravated assault and felony murder. It is believed that Man died due to asphyxiation according to Gwinnett County Police spokesman Jake Smith.

Man had been dating Davis several weeks before her death. Police believe the two had been living together in hotels during that time.

Police had initially ruled her death as suspicious, but not necessarily a homicide. It was confirmed to be one in March 2018.

Man was a Zell Miller scholar with hopes to become a registered nurse according to her brother on a GoFundMe page that was set up to raise money for her funeral.