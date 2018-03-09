A Staycation for Spring Break

So youâ€™ve decided to stay in Atlanta for spring break. Itâ€™s tempting, but the week doesnâ€™t have to be filled with Netflix and chilling (by yourself). Atlanta has so much character and culture to dive into over the break that you canâ€™t get anywhere else.

GET CULTURED

Firstly, Atlantaâ€™s urban culture is a gem worth discovering. Museums, monuments and memorials across town tell the stories of diversity, art and history of the city. You can visit some that interest you and learn a little something other than how many times you can re-watch every episode of The Office over the break.

Itâ€™ll take a while to get through, but the Center for Civil and Human Rights is a cultural experience only our city can pull off. The tickets are affordable, and the three-story museum will take you through the events that shaped Atlanta and rattled the nation. You can also spend some time at the High Museum of Art in Midtown to show off and nurture your sophisticated side. With a collection of diverse modern and contemporary art, it is a sensory experience to be reckoned with. But you donâ€™t have to spend money to appreciate art in the city as spots like the BeltLine, Krog Street Tunnel and city-wide mural sites are perfect to enjoy a sunny day off from school.

SHOPPING, BUT CHEAPER

Once youâ€™ve brushed up on some art and culture, head over to some cool shops around Atlanta. If thrifting is your thing, Little Five Points is a great place to start. Take a look inside some of Atlantaâ€™s coolest second-hand stores, selling things like old records and all the hipster paraphernalia you could ever need. The street art itself is even a marvel to behold, and with the prices of the shops, youâ€™ll be glad you came.

ATLANTA’S MUST-HAVE MUNCHIES

Lastly, whatâ€™s a good break without good food? Atlanta has a restaurant culture rivaled all over the country. Treat yourself to some fine southern cooking instead of undercooked Ramen during the break.

You canâ€™t beat Atlantaâ€™s soul food. Fried chicken, mac & cheese, refreshing sweet tea, there are signature dishes made from signature recipes all over the city, and youâ€™re sure to find the one for you. Maybe try Busy Bee CafÃ© or Mary Macâ€™s to get a taste of the home-cooking youâ€™ll miss out on over the week. Not feeling soul food? Get a full culinary experience by visiting Katana Teppanyaki & Sushi for Japanese cuisine cooked right in front of you in their Teppanyaki Room.

Finish the meal off with some dessert. If you really want to get some Atlanta culture, head over to Sublime Doughnuts and get the A-Town Cream for a tasty, Instagram-worthy treat. For a late night on the town with a sweet tooth, try CafÃ© Intermezzo, which stays open past midnight. Theyâ€™re inspired by European coffee shops, but serve more desserts than you can count.

So, sure, let your friends enjoy their beach in Mexico. Once theyâ€™re back all sunburned and broke, youâ€™ll still be in your food coma and well versed on culture and the hot spots from the ATL gems you found all week long.