A game of inches: GSU loses Homecoming after failed comeback

Georgia State (2-6, 1-3) was down 17-0 in the first quarter of their homecoming game against Coastal Carolina (5-3, 2-2). The Panthers were driving for a game-winning touchdown with less than three minutes left in regulation. Dan Ellington fired a fourth down pass to Penny Hart, but the ball slid just off Hart’s fingertips, just as another pass did the play before.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers took a knee on the next play, and they won 37-34. This is the second consecutive homecoming loss for Georgia State.

The sure-handed Hart reached 100 receiving yards for the 11th time in his career, and he passed former Arkansas State Red Wolf J.D. McKissic for fourth place in all-time receiving yards in Sun Belt Conference history.

Hart, known for his reliable hands, was visibly frustrated and disappointed after the failed fourth down. Ellington said one play doesn’t determine any game, and that was especially true on Homecoming because there were many plays Georgia State wishes they could rerun.

“‘Keep doing what you do’ … He is everything you want in a football player,” Elliott said on the message he gave Hart after the loss. “He is everything you want in a leader. It’s who he is … You’ve got to lift a young man like that up because he’s putting everything on his shoulders right now thinking that it was all him, and it’s nothing even close [to being all on him].”

Georgia State scored two touchdowns in the first half, but a bad snap held back Brandon Wright from attempting one extra point. The score was 17-13 at halftime. Senior linebacker Terry Thomas said better communication sparked the team to change its mojo.

“[We] just had to wake up,” Thomas said. “Just me being vocal on the sideline and telling everybody to wake up and to play and I was able to make a couple plays and I see my fellow teammates just feeding off of that energy.”

Coastal Carolina had no solution for the Georgia State offense in the second half. The Panthers’ run grew to 27-3 when Ellington ran in a 42-yard touchdown, which gave them a 27-20 lead.

The teams eventually tied the game 34-34. Then Coastal Carolina place-kicker Massimo Biscardi made a 23-yard field goal with 2:54 remaining in the fourth quarter to put his team up three points.

Georgia State couldn’t score in those two remaining minutes and turned the ball over on downs on the play which Hart and Ellington couldn’t connect. The Panther offense once again showed its full potential in the second half by out-scoring its fourth Sun Belt Conference team in four attempts this season. Coastal Carolina, however, shut out Georgia State 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

The starting offensive line, which featured three redshirt freshmen, Malik Sumter, Pat Bartlett, Jalen Jackson, was a big factor in the comeback and the 290 rushing yards. Tra Barnett finished with 161 rushing yards, the second-most in Panther history, and two touchdowns. Ellington was 14-25 passing for 231 yards and one touchdown and ran for 80 yards.

“We had 521 yards of total offense,” an emotional Ellington said during the postgame press conference. “8-of-11 third down. We did really well on third down which was one of our keys to victory today. Coach Trickett said if we do [get ourselves in] good third downs — manageable third downs — that we had a chance to win the game. And he was right; he had a chance to win it. We just didn’t click and win it, and we just didn’t pull it off.”

Georgia State’s streak of slow defensive and offensive starts moved to three games once Homecoming was underway. Georgia State finally put itself on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Ellington threw a 42-yard touchdown to Devin Gentry.

The Panthers wasted a handful of chances to keep the game close before their first score. An intentional grounding penalty was called on Ellington which knocked Georgia State out of field goal range on its first drive. The special teams unit allowed the Bobcats’ return man to escape into Panther territory after appearing to be nearly tackled, and the referees tacked on a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the same play. Coastal Carolina quarterback Fred Payton would throw a 25-yard touchdown to Malcolm Williams two plays later, and the Chanticleers took a 17-0 lead.

The defense was a huge disappointment for them because it was out of position and not playing its assignments correctly too often, Elliott said. A few examples are the 80-yard touchdown CJ Marable ran for after catching a pitch, and another is a quarterback draw Taylor nearly scored on by running through the middle of the defense.

A bowl game appearance is not likely for the Panthers with their remaining schedule that includes tough games against Appalachian State (5-2, 3-1) and Georgia Southern (7-1, 4-0). The Panthers were in the same position in 2015 when they made their first bowl game in program history by winning their final four games with a 2-6 record.

Texas State plays Georgia State next Saturday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. A game against the Texas State Bobcats is a matchup Georgia State needs because the Bobcats are one of the worst teams in the Sun Belt. Texas State is last in the conference in scoring offense (22 points per game), total offense (323.5 yards per game) and offensive touchdowns (21).

If Georgia State starts slow like they’ve done in all but one game, their Achilles’ heel of their season so far, they may have a better chance of winning than usual because of the Bobcats’ lack of offensive production. Texas State hasn’t topped 375 yards of total offense since it played Louisiana on Oct. 6, four games ago. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 92.9 FM.