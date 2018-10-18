From covered faces to full frontal: a timeline of Atlanta Pride

The first Pride in Atlanta was met with media silence. Activists walked down Peachtree Street in 1971, on the second anniversary of the police attack at the Stonewall Inn, also referred to as the Stonewall riots. They passed out “zines,” informal self-published magazines, with posters and pamphlets as they went—essentially DIY social media in the analog age.

In 1972, City of Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell appointed Charlie St. John to Atlanta’s Community Relations Commission as a representative of LGBTQ interests. At the time, St. John worked as a copy boy for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) and had applied for the first Pride parade permit from the city that year. St. John became the first openly gay person in Atlanta public life. Being truly “out” in Atlanta was previously unthought of.

In 1973, he was fired from the AJC for distributing flyers in staff mailboxes advertising the Pride parade. Protests against his firing were held outside of the AJC offices, which went uncovered by the paper.

That year, the Pride parade got the coverage St. John asked for. In response to increasing media interest, some marchers would cover their faces in paper bags to represent the pressure and necessity to conceal their gay identity.