2017-18 Basketball Schedule Released

On June 29, Georgia State announced that both their men and women’s basketball teams will be playing in an 18-game schedule that is set to kick-off on the road on Dec. 29; The last game of the season for both teams will end at home on March 3.

Head coach of the men’s basketball team, Ron Hunter, has led the Panthers to yet another 20-win season last year and a fourth postseason appearance in six years. Coach Hunter is also returning three starters from last year’s unit after his team finished in the top two of the Sun Belt standings for the third consecutive year.

As for the women’s basketball team, head coach Sharon Baldwin will begin her eighth year as the leader of the Panthers. Georgia State will come into this season full of optimism as they have a talented group of freshmen joining the program. Not to mention, the Panthers also won 12 games last season — five of those victories coming against Sun Belt opponents.

For both teams, conference play will begin on the road against South Alabama (Dec. 29) and against Troy on New Year’s Eve. The home opener for both teams will be on Jan. 4 against Little Rock and another matchup against Arkansas State on Jan 6.

The Panthers will then head to the Carolinas for a two-game road trip against Appalachian State (Jan. 11) and Coastal Carolina (Jan 13).

On Jan 20, the Panthers will host their in-state rival Georgia Southern, in what could be the most anticipated game of the season. Luckily for the Panthers, they will have a few days off before facing a proven UT Arlington team on Jan. 25 in the GSU Sports Arena; The Panthers will also host Texas State (Jan. 27). The teams will swap home-fields on Feb. 22 when the Panthers travel to The Lone Star State to face Texas State and UT Arlington on Feb. 24.

The remaining home games for the Panthers are against Louisiana (Feb. 8), UL-Monroe (Feb .10), Troy (March 1) and South Alabama (March 3).

Season tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale.

Fans can visit GeorgiaStateSports.com or call 404-413-4020 to purchase.

