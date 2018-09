BAPIST COLLEGIATE MINISTRIES

The Baptist Collegiate Ministries is easily one of the most aesthetically striking buildings on campus mainly because of how out of place it looks alongside the skyscrapers and modernist architecture of Downtown. At first glance, the building resembles a museum or a monument to the Old South, and in some ways it is, but after a cursory glance at the many religious fliers and posters decorating its facade, it becomes clear that it is home to Georgia State’s Baptist student union. The building’s history is intriguing, as it was once a plumbing shop, produce market and women’s lingerie store. However, its most interesting historic claim to fame is as the first Dixie Coca-Cola bottling plant in 1900.