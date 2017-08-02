Ready or not…here it comes: The top five ways to get fall semester ready

Obviously, finding out what books are needed early doesn’t always work out as planned, as things such as syllabi availability and who’s teaching that semester come into play. When that happens, log onto your school’s bookstore website and sign up for textbook availability alerts. Once you enter in your class CRN number along with a few other components, students can sign-up for notifications.

Once the textbooks are available, compare and contrast the prices by searching on websites such as Amazon, Chegg, Barnes & Noble and Bookrenter . At that point, there should be a ballpark idea of how much one should expect to spend and save for books this semester. In order to save even more, students might be interested in rental or used options, as websites such as Amazon claims to offer up to 90 percent off on textbooks.