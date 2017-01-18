Panther’s basketball Cagle shares life as son of Georgia lieutenant governor

As a collegiate athlete, one is accustomed to receiving much attention throughout the duration of their college years, in large part to their athletic abilities. But what isn’t very common, though, is the likelihood of being a college athlete and your father is the lieutenant governor of Georgia.

Carter Cagle is the son of Casey Cagle, who just so happens to be the 11th lieutenant governor of Georgia. No, his father isn’t a star athlete for a professional team, but when asked to describe how his childhood was with his father being heavily involved in the political world, Cagle expressed the fact that it was similar to the likes of a child who had a professional athlete as a parent.

“It’s got its downsides, but it’s got its advantages. It’s all about how I’m leveraging it,” Carter said. “At first, I had a difficult time, to be honest with you, because I didn’t want to say hey, yeah, I’m the lieutenant governor’s son. I didn’t want people to look at me like that.”

Household standard

Cagle didn’t have the luxury of being able to spend infinite time with his father, so he explained that he had to have a certain mindset to deal with everything that came with his dad having such a huge role in Georgia’s government.

But perhaps the most difficult part of it all for Carter, though, was not being able to see his father as much as he would have liked.

“It was tough growing up because I didn’t see him as much,” Carter said. “But because he was doing what he was doing, you know, spending all that time away, being on the road and traveling, and campaigning and stuff, I was able to do what I’m doing now.”

When it came to the way his father disciplined him, Carter expressed the fact that he had it extremely tough. He may not have appreciated the fact his father was stern with him and his siblings while they were much younger, but Carter believes his father had a good reason for the way he raised them.

“He definitely kept us in check. He raised us probably the way he was raised,” Carter said. “I mean I’m sure being lieutenant governor has a little bit to do with it. I mean he believes in law and order, so when I messed up, I got popped. But I’m thankful for it now. When I look back, I’m thankful for it.”

Carter also praised his father for having qualities that are congenial, but there was one characteristic in particular that stood out to him the most. It’s the one aspect that possibly led to his dad attaining the title that he claims today.

“He’s a leader first and foremost. He cares about people individually, and he does care about changing the world,” Carter said.

Being that his dad was also an athlete in college, Cagle mentioned that his father encourages him to be the best basketball player that he can be – whether it be on or off the court. Not to mention, he always has a competitive spirit.

“This dude is 110 all the time,” Carter said. “He’s like the biggest competitor I’ve ever met.”

But for some odd reason, Carter seems to lack that same fire as his dad.

“I don’t know if the genes got a little weaker because I’m the youngest when they got passed down to me, but I’m not as competitive as him,” Carter said. “ So, when he sees me on the court, he’s like ‘Why are you not on the floor?’ And that’s just the type of person he is. He wants to try to bring the best out of me.”

To Carter’s defense, he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to be on the floor. This year, Carter has appeared in only three games for a total of six minutes. However, when he does touch the floor, he is a fan favorite, as many Panther fans can be heard chanting his name in anticipation of him making an infamous three.

Carter on the court

“I mean, the thing about it is I can only control the things I can control. If I make an impact on the court, then so be it. If I make an impact off the court, then so be it.”

Cagle made a total of 120 three-pointers during his junior and senior year.

Cagle earned four varsity letters in basketball to go along with two letters in golf and two in baseball.

As a senior at Johnson High School in Gainesville, Ga., he averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, making 61 3-pointers.

Cagle appeared in the NCAA tournament when the Panthers advanced to the third round to face Xavier during the 2014-15 season. He recorded his first assist during that game.

Interestingly, Cagle has two older brothers, Jared and Grant Cagle, former student-athletes at Georgia State. His brothers were members of the men’s golf team.

When asked how much of an influence his brothers have had on his life while in college, Cagle expressed an enormous amount of gratitude.

“Over half the reason I’m even here is because of my brothers.”, Cagle said. I mean their influence on me is tremendous. “I always try to ask them what they think.”

Cagle’s first three-pointer of this season came against Georgia Southwestern on Dec. 10. In fact, Cagle has only appeared in three games, while playing just six minutes. He remains optimistic about being able to make an impact on the court the Panthers.

“Personally, yeah, I do feel like I can impact the game.”, Cagle said. He then mentioned that he is going to continue to do what he’s been doing, which is working hard in practice and staying the course.